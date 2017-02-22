UConn Moves Forward With Plans For New Athletic Fields

February 22, 2017 8:20 AM
STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – UConn is moving forward with plans to build new athletic facilities for its soccer, baseball and softball teams.

The school’s board of trustees is expected to vote Wednesday morning to spend the first $4.75 million dollars to design the school’s “Athletic District,” where the fields will be located.

UConn estimates the project could cost up to $46 million. It is $15 million into a campaign to raise $25 million from donors.

The difference will be made up through a planned surcharge on hockey, soccer, basketball and football tickets, which will range from $1 for soccer games to $5 for football.

UConn spokesman Mike Enright says the school plans to begin construction in the spring of next year.

