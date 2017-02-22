This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 22, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Michael Bastach claims climate models are warming Earth two times faster than reality. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt told agency employees Tuesday he would lead the agency based on three broad principles: process, the rule of law and federalism.
7:20- Graham Stevens, Director of Constituent Affairs and Land Management, is focused on open space preservation and acquisition of DEEP’s green strategy… and less on the issue of tension between farmland/ woodland and solar fields.
8:50- Jeff Larsen, CREC Public Safety Academy and Robert McCain, Two Rivers Magnet High School (CREC), join Ray to talk about the open house at their schools.
