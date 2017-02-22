Plane Crash Reported In East Haven

February 22, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: East Haven, Plane Crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Emergency crews responded to the crash of a small plane in the area of Tweed-New Haven Airport Wednesday morning.

The FAA tells WTIC News, the Piper PA38 went down near the approach end of Runway 2 around 10 a.m.

East Haven firefighters say two people were reported to be aboard the single-engine plane.

Authorities say the plane was located off airport property in East Haven, in a swamp area north of Roses Farm Road. Authorities say the crash site is difficult to access.

