More Than 2,000 Gather For Sen. Murphy’s Town Hall

February 22, 2017 8:24 AM
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – More than 2,000 people gathered in West Hartford for a public meeting with Sen. Chris Murphy to ask questions and express concerns on issues including climate change, immigration and the Dakota access pipeline.

The Hartford Courant reports more than 450 people filed into the town hall auditorium Tuesday night. Several dozen others watched in an overflow room. Hundreds were shut out when the fire marshal closed the building.

Murphy, a Democrat, suggested that individuals frustrated with Washington become involved locally, voice their grievances and hold Republicans accountable for their promises, particularly about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Murphy says some Republicans are “very concerned about what’s going on.” He says it’s challenging for them to oppose a Republican president so early into his term.

