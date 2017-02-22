Men Wanted In Willimantic Slaying Arrested In Phoenix

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Two men facing charges in connection with a homicide in Willimantic last November have been extradited back to Connecticut after their arrest in Phoenix.
Police said 24-year-old Juan Chach and 26-year-old Ignacio Chach-Aperez were brought back to Connecticut Tuesday. They were due to be arraigned Wednesday in Danielson Superior Court in the Nov. 12 killing of Francisco Delazcruz-Coj.
Juan Chach is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. His older brother is charged with accessory to murder and tampering with evidence.
The men were apprehended Nov. 15 in Arizona by Homeland Security Agents and the Phoenix Police Department Fugitive Task Force.
