(WETHERSFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Wethersfield Police are investigating an incident involving two off-duty State Troopers.The matter has been referred to CSP Professional Standards for review.The Troopers from Troop C in Tolland and Troop K in Colchester have been administratively reassigned to non-police duties pending the outcome of the investigations.

Specifics of the incident have not been released.