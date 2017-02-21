This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 21, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Dr. Angela Stein of Pro Health Physicians shares a reminder– February is American Heart Month. Dr. Stein joins Ray to offer information about heart disease, including simple steps to lower heart disease risk factors, and can offer practical guidance on improving heart health, addressing questions.
7:20- Chris Powell, Managing Editor of The Journal Inquirer, says only Governor Malloy has offered anything useful on the budget. Find out why…
8:20- Sandra Janoff is in town with Leadership Greater Hartford (LGH) to kick off the series on February 23rd. In addition to signing her book, she will explain Lead More, Control Less’ non-traditional approach to leadership and will provide an overview of the eight essential skills for establishing a culture of autonomy, self-leadership, and for wearing “authority more lightly.”
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.