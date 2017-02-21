Salem Woman Charged In June Car Crash

February 21, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Plainfield, Salem, Stephanie Januszewski

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) –  Plainfield police have arrested a Salem woman in connection with a two-car, head-on crash last June that injured a husband and wife.

Stephanie Januszewski, 30, was driving a 1998 Honda Civic on Starkweather Road that crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a 2006 Mazda 3 driven by Marcia Huhta, 76, on the afternoon of June 6, 2016, said police. Januszewski, Huhta, and Huhta’s husband, Matti Huhta, all suffered serious injures in the wreck, according to police.

Januszewski turned herself in Tuesday on charges of DUI and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.  She was due to be arraigned Tuesday in Danielson Superior Court.

