RAY DUNAWAY: An Argument Against The Mileage Tax

Sen Len Suzio (R-13) is Co-Chair of the Committee on Children and Vice Chair of the Transportation Committee. He is also a member of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding, Judiciary, Veterans Affairs Committees.
Suzio joins Ray to make his argument to defund the mileage tax– which would charge drivers in the state by the mile– as well as HB 6313. HB 6313 was designed to establish a tax for single-use carry out plastic and paper bags. The funds from such tax would then be used for environmental purposes and encouraging consumers to use reusable bags.