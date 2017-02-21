NEW EPISODE: Law Talk – “Docs vs. Glocks” Decision & Defamation Lawsuit Over FB Posts.

February 21, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: defemation lawsuit, Docs vs. Glocks, FB, gun rights
Find out the he Appellate Court decision resolving the “Docs vs. Glocks” dispute between physicians and gun rights advocates in Florida.
In a warning to all Social Media users, a North Carolina defamation lawsuit settled for $500k when a woman said she’d been unjustly defamed by another woman’s derogatory comments on Facebook. Their disagreement involved a  fight for control over a local low-power radio station.
Listener calls discuss probate estates, the right (or not) to keep cash found in a public library, family law, and reverse mortgages.
 
More from Law Talk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia