Middletown Bridge Baby Death Case Going To Jury After Closing Arguments

(CBS Connecticut) — After closing arguments today, a jury will now decide the guilt or innocence of a Middletown man accused of throwing his infant son off the Arrigoni Bridge.
Lawyers for the defense and the prosecution both used a lifelike baby doll during their presentations, and both leaned on a mock-up of a bridge railing.
States Attorney Peter McShane says the defendant sent vicious text messages to the baby’s mother just before killing the child.
“Those texts are indicative of intent,” McShane said. “those texts send us a message that he had intent to kill his son, and he carried out that intent and carried out the crime of murder.”
The state began its closing presentation by showing a photo of 7-month-old Aaden Moreno to jurors, describing how he was being introduced to individual foods, how he could communicate but had no words yet, and how he loved to be held.
Defense lawyer Norm Pattis says the baby’s death was accidental, when the infant moved and slipped out of his father’s hands, and over the railing.
“Tony Moreno has not come to this courthouse to be commended for his behavior that night, but he is no murderer,” Pattis said.
Pattis asked jurors to consider lesser crimes.