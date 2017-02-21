5 MLB Old Faces in New Places

by Rob Joyce

The Super Bowl is behind us, March Madness is still a few weeks away. That means the start of baseball season is holding fans over until then, as spring training gets underway. Truck day has come and gone, and now the rumor mill flies – so and so looks great/terrible, this team is on the rise, etc. It’s all hyperbole until the regular season really begins, but among the biggest storylines in every camp is how the new players are faring.

And for these five recognizable players, they are donning new uniforms this season:

Carlos Beltran, Astros:

He’s well past his prime, but Beltran still has some pop in his bat. Turning 40 in April, Beltran hit 29 home runs and drove in 93 runs as he split last year between the Yankees and Rangers. Now he’s on a one-year, $16 million with Houston, where he played 90 regular season games in 2004. But it’s the postseason where he’ll be remembered forever in Astros’ lore, as he hit .434 with eight home runs, 14 RBIs and six stolen bases as Houston made it to within a game of the World Series.

Aroldis Chapman, Yankees:

For New York, this is literally an old face. Chapman was in the Bronx to start last year before being shipped off to the Cubs for a myriad of players, including top prospect Gleyber Torres. Chicago obviously got a World Series ring, but the Yankees signed the unrestricted free agent to a five-year deal in December, essentially making Chapman a worthwhile loan for the Cubs.

Ian Desmond, Rockies:

Desmond signed a one-year, $8 million “show me” deal last season with the Rangers. Moving from the middle infield to centerfield, Desmond certainly showed them. He hit .285/.335/.446 with 22 home runs, 54 total extra base hits and 21 stolen bases, while playing very well in center. His reward was a five-year deal with the Rockies worth $70 million.

Edwin Encarnacion, Indians:

The slugger is fresh off a fifth straight season with 34-plus homers, and immediately adds a punch to the middle of the Cleveland lineup. The 34-year-old is coming off one of his most productive seasons last year in Toronto, where he hit 42 home runs, 34 doubles and drew a career-high 87 walks. With Mike Napoli departed, Encarnacion will replace his production and then some as the AL champs try to take the next step and win the World Series.

Chris Sale, Red Sox:

After seven years with Chicago, the lefty ace swaps his White Sox for Red, as he headlines one of the most formidable front-end rotations in baseball. The five-time All-Star was shipped to Boston in December for a pile of prospects, including projected studs Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech. Expectations are certainly going to be sky-high for Sale, who will join David Price and reigning Cy Young winner Rick Porcello atop the Boston rotation.