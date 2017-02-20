Minority Business Association To Host Annual Luncheon

February 20, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: black history month, hartford, Hartford Enterprise Zone Business Association, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — In honor of Black History Month, the Hartford Enterprise Zone Business Association will hold its annual luncheon to encourage minority business owners to speak directly to public officials and their peers.

Business owners in Hartford, Bridgeport, New Haven, Waterbury and Springfield, Massachusetts, are encouraged to attend the luncheon Friday at Vibz Uptown in Hartford.

Connecticut Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman will be a guest speaker, along with Harold Sparrow, president and chief executive officer of YMCA of Greater Hartford.

The business association was formed in 1992 to help minority businesses. It offers financial assistance and advice on obtaining loans, permits and licenses.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia