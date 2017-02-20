Letters Of School Sign Rearranged To Spell Out Racial Slur

GRANBY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say someone rearranged the letters of a Granby school’s sign to spell out a racial slur.
Police say a passing motorist alerted them on Saturday that there was a racial slur on a sign outside the Granby Memorial School campus.
Anna Rogers tells WVIT-TV she saw the slur around noon on Saturday and called police. She says the slur had been removed when she passed by less than two hours later.
Police say they’re working with the school district to investigate the incident.
Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley says in a statement the racial slur is disturbing and doesn’t represent the values of the town or the school community.
