Crews Search Thames For Missing Kayaker

MONTVILLE, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Police, firefighters, and the U.S. Coast Guard searched early Monday for a kayaker who never returned home after setting out on a fishing trip Sunday.
Police say Lyle Dagenais, 31, left a home in Montville around 11 a.m. Sunday to go fishing on the Thames River. His vehicle was located at a Montville boat launch, though he was nowhere to be found.
Authorities say Dagenais set out in an 11-foot, single-person kayak outfitted for fishing.
Dagenais is white, 5’8″ tall, 140 pounds, clean shaven with brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact state police at 860-848-6500.