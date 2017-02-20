Couple Victimized By Racial Slur Vandalism Fined

February 20, 2017 8:42 PM
Filed Under: racial slur, Stamford, vandalism

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ An interracial Connecticut couple whose home was vandalized by a racial slur has now been fined for failing to cover it up.

The Stamford Advocate reports  the slur was spray-painted over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend on the garage door of Heather Lindsay, who’s white, and her husband, Lexene Charles, who’s black.

Lindsay says their home has been vandalized multiple times. She believes Stamford authorities have failed to properly investigate, and says she won’t remove the slur until they do.

The city issued a blight citation, which carries a $100 daily fine.

NAACP representatives on Monday called for a full investigation, including canvassing the neighborhood and posting a patrol car to make sure the couple is safe.

The city’s director of public safety says an investigation is underway.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia