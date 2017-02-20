Best Places To See Indie Rock In Connecticut

By Gillian BurdettConnecticut boasts a vibrant live music scene. You will find indie rock at venues throughout the river valley heading down to the shore. If you live to rock, but don’t have the patience, or funds, for over-hyped festivals, if generic pop music played in sporting arenas doesn’t excite you, check out these stages. Local favorites and new talents bring their own sounds to these intimate venues.



The Space/The Outer Space

295 Treadwell St.

Hamden, CT 06514

(203) 288-6400

www.thespacect.com The Space is a funky, somewhat retro arts venue run by musicians. It is open to all ages (no alcohol is served, but there is a little café for food and soft drinks.) Across the parking lot, you’ll find The Outer Space, which is a 21+ club featuring craft brews. Some shows are open to the younger than 21 crowd. Cover charges range from free to $25.

Toad’s Place

300 York St.

New Haven, CT 06511

(203) 624-8623

www.toadsplace.com Toad’s is legendary in Connecticut for the great talent it draws. It’s an older, classic club,(if you’re into sleek and swanky, skip it) but it has a great sound system and acoustics. The venue is located amidst Yale University buildings, so you can expect a crowd of college students during the school year.

The Webster

31 Webster St

Hartford, CT 06114

(860) 246-8001

www.webstertheater.com This former early-20th Century movie theater has been renovated, and it now hosts bands in multiple genres. The venue features two stages, the Main Stage and The Underground. Five bars and a spacious dance floor keep the place hopping. The Webster has the reputation among musicians as the place to play in Connecticut.

Bleachers

300 Middle St.

Bristol, CT 06010

(860) 582-0002

www.bleachersbar.net Just up the street from the ESPN headquarters, Bleachers bills itself as a sports bar, but Friday and Bleachers is just up the road from ESPN headquarters and the bills itself as a sports bar. However, Saturday nights, the place rocks with some of the best bands in New England. With the dance floor butting a low-profile stage, you can get close enough to see guitar strings vibrate. The place draws a local crowd, has a fun atmosphere and great sound system. Bleachers offers a full menu of pub food and a wide selection of craft beers.