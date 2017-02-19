Woman Dies In Fire In Norwalk Home With Extreme Hoarding Conditions

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut fire officials say a woman has died after a fire broke out in a Norwalk home with extreme hoarding conditions.
Crews responded to the house just after 7 a.m. Sunday and found heavy fire coming out of the second-floor bedroom window. Neighbors said there was a woman in the house, but firefighters had a difficult time entering the home because every room, as well as hallways and stairs, were filled with junk.
Officials said that in order to find the woman and put out the fire, firefighters crawled on top of garbage.
The woman was eventually found on the second floor. She was taken to Norwalk Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Her identity was not immediately released. Fire officials said there was no one else in the home.
