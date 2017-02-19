State Police Cruiser Struck In Guilford

(GUILFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have arrested a Hamden man after they say his car slammed into a cruiser on Interstate 95 northbound in Guilford Saturday night.The cruiser was stopped in the left lane with its emergency lights activated, while assisting passengers from a disabled bus transfer to another bus.
State Police say a vehicle driven by 48 year old Genaro Javier Claussels struck the cruiser, then briefly stopped in the left lane .The driver accelerated and continued to travel north on Interstate 95. State troopers located the vehicle and made the arrest.
According to State Police , Claussels had alcohol on his breath and field sobriety tests were conducted.
Claussels is charged with Operating Under the Influence, Evading Responsibility and Failure to Reduce Speed/Move Over for an Emergency Vehicle.
Bond was set at $10,000 . Claussels is due in New Haven Superior Court Tuesday.