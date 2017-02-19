State Police Cruiser Struck In Guilford

February 19, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: arrest, crash, cruiser, Guilford, State Police

(GUILFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –   State Police have arrested a Hamden man after they say his  car slammed into a   cruiser  on Interstate 95  northbound in Guilford Saturday night.The cruiser was  stopped in the left  lane with its emergency lights activated, while assisting  passengers from a  disabled bus  transfer to another bus.

State Police say a vehicle driven by  48 year   old Genaro Javier Claussels  struck the cruiser, then briefly stopped in the left  lane .The driver  accelerated and  continued to   travel north on Interstate 95. State troopers  located the vehicle and  made the arrest.

According to State Police  , Claussels had alcohol on his breath  and  field sobriety tests were conducted.

Claussels  is charged with  Operating Under the Influence, Evading Responsibility and  Failure to Reduce  Speed/Move Over for  an Emergency Vehicle.

Bond was set at $10,000  . Claussels is due in New Haven Superior Court Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia