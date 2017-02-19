Small Plane Makes Hard Landing At Ellington Airport

ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ The pilot of a small plane performing touch-and-go landings at a Connecticut airport has made a bellylanding. State police say the incident happened Sunday morning at Ellington Airport. While landing on the runway, authorities say the single-engine aircraft with tractable landing gear touched down and slid on its belly for about 183 yards before coming to rest at the edge of the runway. State police say the aircraft sustained minor damage. The unidentified pilot was hot hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

