Adams Layup In Last Seconds Leads Huskies Over Temple

^By DAVE ZEITLIN=

^Associated Press=

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Jalen Adams scored 13 points and hit a driving layup with 2.9 seconds left as UConn rallied to beat Temple 64-63 on Sunday for its fourth straight win.

Rodney Purvis finished with 18 points and five assists for the Huskies (14-12, 9-5 American), who overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to win for the seventh time in their last eight contests.

Daniel Dingle led Temple (14-14, 5-10) with 17 points. Damion Moore, Alani Moore II and Shizz Alston Jr. added 11 points apiece but Alston missed a heave at the buzzer as the Owls lost their second straight.

Trailing by 10 midway through the first half, the Huskies rallied to tie the game on a deep Purvis 3-pointer with 2:54 left.

Quinton Rose responded with a 3-pointer for Temple and after Adams hit two free throws for UConn with 1:05 left, the Huskies got the ball back when Dingle missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Adams was fouled a couple of times since the Huskies were not yet in the bonus, before driving for the game-winning basket in front of a stunned Liacouras Center crowd.

Earlier in the contest, Alani Moore banked in a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to put Temple up 17-11 and hit another tough three to key a 9-3 run that gave the Owls a 35-29 halftime lead.

Damion Moore scored the first nine points of the second half for the Owls to help Temple survive a 8-0 UConn run, before Alani Moore (no relation) scored five quick points to put the Owls up 49-41 with 12:37 left.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: After starting 0-3 in conference play for the first time since 1984-85, the Huskies have since gone 9-2 to move into a tie for third place with Houston.

Temple: The Owls, who have been hurt by injuries and inconsistent play this season, will finish conference play with a losing record for just the third time in 34 years.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies go for their fifth straight win Wednesday at Houston and can move ahead of the Cougars for third place in the AAC.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)