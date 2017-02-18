Thousands Still Haven’t Finalized Insurance Coverage

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s health insurance exchange says more than 25,000 households have not yet taken the final steps necessary to have health insurance coverage for 2017.

Jim Wadleigh, CEO of Access Health CT, says customers must pay their first bill to their insurance company and send various documents verifying their identity, household income, citizenship or immigration status, in order for their coverage to begin.

Customers have 90 days from the time their application was submitted to send in the documents.

Wadleigh says filling out an application is only the first step to having coverage and not all customers are taking the necessary final steps.

More than 111,000 people enrolled this year for coverage through the state’s insurance marketplace.

For more information, people can call 1-855-805-4325 or visit Learn.AccessHealthCT.com/Manage on the internet.

