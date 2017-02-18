Man Dead In Overnight Shooting In Hartford

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Hartford, police are investigating an overnight homicide.
A little after midnight, officers were summoned to the area of Winchester and Auburn Streets.
A caller reported a man slumped over the steering wheel of a black Audi that had crashed into a snow bank.
Police say 27-year-old Chace Hernandez of Hartford was unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and torso.
Hernandez was rushed to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just after 12:30 a.m.
There’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting and police haven’t said whether they have any suspects in mind.
The department’s major crimes division is investigating and anyone with any information should give them a call at headquarters.