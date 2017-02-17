Two Suspects Apprehended Following Robbery

(FARMINGTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two suspects in a robbery at Fastrac Sunoco on Farmington Avenue in Farmington shortly before 4 pm Friday were apprehended in the area of Sigourney Street in Hartford.
Farmington Police say an armed suspect entered the business and fled in a vehicle driven by another person.Avon Police spotted the vehicle and engaged in a brief pursuit , which disengaged. Hartford Police re-initiated a pursuit and stopped the vehicle.
Both suspects are being held by Farmington Police. Hartford Police are assisting.
There were no injuries during the robbery, The names of the suspects have yet to be released