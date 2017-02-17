Two Suspects Apprehended Following Robbery

February 17, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Arrests, Avon, Farmington, hartford, Pursuit, robbery

(FARMINGTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  – Two suspects in  a robbery at Fastrac  Sunoco on Farmington Avenue in Farmington  shortly  before 4 pm  Friday were apprehended  in the area of Sigourney Street in Hartford.

Farmington Police say  an armed suspect entered the business and fled in a vehicle driven by another person.Avon Police spotted the vehicle  and  engaged in a brief pursuit , which disengaged. Hartford Police  re-initiated a pursuit and stopped the vehicle.

Both suspects are being held by Farmington Police. Hartford Police are assisting.

There were no injuries  during the robbery, The names of the suspects have yet to be released

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia