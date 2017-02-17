This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 17, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Kevin Lembo, Comptroller for Connecticut, has called on Congress to protect state rights to address a growing retirement savings crisis, including Connecticut’s new retirement security program that seeks to protect hundreds of thousands of private-sector workers who have no access to workplace-based retirement savings.
8:20- Ana Radelat, Washington correspondent for CTMirror.org, explains why Anthem sued to stop Cigna from ending its merger attempt.
8:50- Lon Seidman of Lon.tv technology reviews poses a question– when your technology breaks, should you have the right to fix it?
