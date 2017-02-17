Hartford Man Convicted Of Murder In Retaliation Shooting

February 17, 2017 3:51 AM
Filed Under: hartford, murder, Tyrone Rosa

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Hartford man has been convicted of shooting two men from the backseat of a parked car, leaving one of them dead.

The Hartford Courant reports jurors convicted 37-year-old Tyrone Rosa on Tuesday of charges including murder in the December 2014 double shooting that left 23-year-old Hiram Martinez dead and 25-year-old Dederick Jiminez hurt.

He faces up to 90 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

Prosecutors say Rosa fatally shot Martinez and wounded Jiminez in retaliation for another man’s slaying.

Jiminez testified that Martinez acknowledged he killed Mariano “Papa” Gonzalez and that Rosa was close to him.

Testimony indicates Rosa killed Martinez and wounded Jiminez in retaliation for Gonzalez’s killing.

The defense argued that it wasn’t clear who fired the shots from the backseat of the car.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia