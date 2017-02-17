Connecticut Doctor Takes Plea Deal In Groping Case

February 17, 2017 9:15 AM
Norwich

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut doctor charged with inappropriately touching four female patients is facing 18 months in prison.
The Norwich Bulletin reports that Dr. Manoj Saxena accepted a plea deal with prosecutors on Thursday in New London Superior Court under which he agreed to plead guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The pleas were made under the Alford doctrine, meaning he doesn’t agree with all the evidence but acknowledges there’s enough for a conviction.

Norwich police originally arrested the 46-year-old Saxena, who was a physician at a clinic in Norwich, in May 2015.

Authorities alleged that he fondled the breasts and gave unnecessary pelvic exams to four patients.

Saxena remains free on bond pending formal sentencing scheduled for April 13.

