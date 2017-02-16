UConn Health Fire Department To Close

February 16, 2017 10:52 PM
Filed Under: fire department, UConn Health

(FARMINGTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  The UConn Health fire department  and paramedic services  are being disbanded.The state’s fiscal problems are being cited in the decision. The department is to close June 1.

In a statement, UConn Health CEO Dr. Andrew Agwunobi wrote:”Given the long and  proud tradition associated with the UConn Health fire department,this was not an easy decision. However UConn Health has to make  such hard choices  to protect its  core mission  of  research, teaching,and patient care  while dealing with  the reality of financial pressures.”

The Farmington and West Hartford  fire departments  will handle UConn Health calls.

It is not clear how much money will be saved.

