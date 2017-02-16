UConn Health Fire Department To Close

(FARMINGTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The UConn Health fire department and paramedic services are being disbanded.The state’s fiscal problems are being cited in the decision. The department is to close June 1.
In a statement, UConn Health CEO Dr. Andrew Agwunobi wrote:”Given the long and proud tradition associated with the UConn Health fire department,this was not an easy decision. However UConn Health has to make such hard choices to protect its core mission of research, teaching,and patient care while dealing with the reality of financial pressures.”
The Farmington and West Hartford fire departments will handle UConn Health calls.
It is not clear how much money will be saved.