Two Arrested In Connection With Bank Robberies

FALLS VILLAGE, Conn. (AP) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with bank robberies in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Connecticut State Police said Thursday that 36-year-old Eric Sheridan of Putnam, Conn. and 30-year-old Rachelle Winter were taken into custody following their release from the hospital.
The two suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a car crash after police say they robbed a Torrington Savings Bank in Falls Village in the town of Canaan Wednesday. Police in Great Barrington, Mass. say the couple also robbed a Salisbury Bank & Trust Company location in their town on Monday.
Sheridan is being held pending Friday court appearance. Winter, who at one time lived in East Providence, Rhode Island, was held on a $250,000 bond following her Thursday court appearance.
It couldn’t immediately be determined if the two had lawyers.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.