This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 16, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Michael Rubin is a Resident Scholar focusing on research areas of Terrorism, Iran, Diplomacy with rogue regimes, The Kurds, Turkey, Arab Politics, Iraq, Afghanistan & Pakistan. He delves into the meeting between President Trump and the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu in DC on Wednesday.
7:20- Matt Schmidt, PhD National Security | Political Science University of New Haven, discusses the Russian spy ship spotted off the coast of the U.S. and Connecticut.
8:50- David Lightman, McClatchy Newspapers Capitol Editor, explains why Trump’s nominees are having issues making their way through hearings.
