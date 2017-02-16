On Stand, Father Says He Did Not Intend To Kill Baby Dropped Off Arrigoni Bridge

(CBS Connecticut) — Tony Moreno is on the stand right now at his murder trial in Middlesex Superior Court.

He testified that he did not intend to kill his son. He said he dropped the boy.

Aaden Moreno fell 100 feet off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown in 2015.

The baby’s body was found days later in the Connecticut River.

When his defense attorney Norm Pattis asked him to take a doll and stand behind a white mock-up of the bridge railing, Tony Moreno was unable to answer questions his attorney’s.

There were long pauses, then the judge called for a recess.

Earlier in the day, the prosecution finished presenting evidence. The last state witness was chief state medical Examiner James Gill.

He described in detail little Aaden Moreno’s injuries, saying they were consistent with the boy having been thrown about a hundred feet into the water.

The child was brought to the medical examiner wearing a diaper and part of a onesie.

Tony Moreno turned away and shook, as his lawyer reviewed an autopsy photo.

Moreno’s attorney then tried to raise the possibility that the 7-month-old’s death might have been an accident by suggesting that the child might have suffered from a muscle disorder that caused a sudden jerking motion.

The medical examiner said there was NO evidence of the disorder, but it might be present without being seen in an autopsy.

The medical examiner said the infant’s injuries could also have been consistent with an accident.