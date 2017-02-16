Mother Charged With Cruelty Following Son’s Death

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Arraignment Thursday for a Hartford mother charged with cruelty to persons, following the death of her 17-year-old son.
Paramedics were called to Katiria Tirado’s Park Street home Tuesday morning, on a report that her son, Matthew, was vomiting and had “gall stones,” said police. The teen was later pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.
Police say Matthew, who was classified as severely autistic, had suspicious body trauma, and was emaciated– weighing only 88 pounds. Police Tirado’s nine-year-old daughter appeared to be in good health, and is now in DCF custody.
Police say they are treating Matthew’s death as a homicide investigation, and charges against his Tirado could be upgraded.
The 33-year-old Tirado was picked up Wednesday evening and held on $200,000 bond pending arraignment Thursday in Hartford Superior Court.