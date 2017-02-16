Baby Born On Side Of Highway Helped By Trooper On Phone

February 16, 2017 8:42 AM
hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A woman who gave birth on the side of a Connecticut highway was helped in part by a state trooper on the phone.

State police say someone called 911 at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday to report that a passenger in the car stopped on the side of Route 5/15 in Hartford was in labor.

Trooper Chuck Lavoie took the 911 call and then before help arrived told the caller what to do since the baby girl had already been born.

Another trooper and medics arrived a short time later.

Mother and child were taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

