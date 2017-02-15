Vernon Postal Worker Arrested

(VERNON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A postal worker in Vernon was arrested while delivering mail in the Olsen Drive-Valerie Drive neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.Police were called around 1 pm about a man delivering mail who appeared to be intoxicated.
55 year old Shawn DuPerry of Vernon was found on Valerie Drive.Police say he failed a field sobriety test and bottles of alcohol were found in the postal vehicle.
DuPerry was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs. He was released on bond and is due in Rockville Superior Court February 27.