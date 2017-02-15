Vernon Postal Worker Arrested

February 15, 2017 6:28 PM
Filed Under: arrest, postal worker, Vernon

(VERNON,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  A postal worker in Vernon was arrested while delivering mail in the Olsen Drive-Valerie  Drive  neighborhood  Wednesday afternoon.Police  were called around  1 pm about a man delivering mail who appeared to be intoxicated.

55 year old Shawn DuPerry of Vernon was found on Valerie Drive.Police say he failed a field sobriety test and bottles of alcohol were found in the postal vehicle.

DuPerry was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs. He was released on bond and is  due in Rockville Superior Court February 27.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia