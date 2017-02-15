This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 15, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Juliegrace Brufke, Capitol Hill Reporter for Daily Caller, explains why House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady said he would like to see IRS Commissioner John Koskinen removed from his post Monday.
7:20- Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, looks at the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act.
8:20- Congressman Joe Courtney vows to block federal funding for a Northeast rail plan. Why?
8:50- Scott Wong, Senior Reporter for the Hill, will discuss his post about the Right set to fight back on town hall protests.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.