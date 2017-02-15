SOUND OFF: Failed Attempts To Disrupt Trump’s Administration

February 15, 2017 10:30 AM By Jim Vicevich
Filed Under: Trump

John Hinderaker, President of the Center of the American Experiment, a think tank headquartered in Minnesota, says that ever since Donald Trump was inaugurated, the Democrats have tried hysterically– but with a stunning lack of success– to frustrate his ability to assemble an administration.  And Mike Walsh, Journalist for PJ Media, says “Boo-Hoo II” as Obama bureaucrats are disconsolate over regulation repeal.

