Russian Ship Spotted Off Connecticut Coastline

February 15, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: congressman Jim Himes, Congressman Joe Courtney, Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, Groton Sub Base, Viktor Leonov

Me(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Members of Connecticut’s delegation to Congress are weighing in after a Russian intelligence ship was spotted about 30 miles off the southeastern Connecticut coastline and the Groton Sub Base.

On the floor of the House today, Congressman Joe Courtney, whose district includes the base, called it part of a pattern not just here but overseas when last fall the USS Porter was buzzed by a Russian aircraft, coming within 200 yards.

Fourth District Congressman Jim Himes says while the ship doesn’t present a direct threat, it is troubling nonetheless when stories of Russian ties and interference in the Trump administration has been reported.

Fifth District Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty calls the developments “Russia’s escalating agression” that could threaten national security.

The Viktor Leonov was spotted patrolling waters off the Deleware coast this week, according to reports.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia