Russian Ship Spotted Off Connecticut Coastline

Me(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Members of Connecticut’s delegation to Congress are weighing in after a Russian intelligence ship was spotted about 30 miles off the southeastern Connecticut coastline and the Groton Sub Base.
On the floor of the House today, Congressman Joe Courtney, whose district includes the base, called it part of a pattern not just here but overseas when last fall the USS Porter was buzzed by a Russian aircraft, coming within 200 yards.
Fourth District Congressman Jim Himes says while the ship doesn’t present a direct threat, it is troubling nonetheless when stories of Russian ties and interference in the Trump administration has been reported.
Fifth District Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty calls the developments “Russia’s escalating agression” that could threaten national security.
The Viktor Leonov was spotted patrolling waters off the Deleware coast this week, according to reports.