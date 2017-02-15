OCME Loses Full Accreditation

February 15, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Accreditation, Connecticut Office of the Medical Examiner

(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been notified that it has lost full accreditation with the National Association of Medical Examiners.

In a letter dated January 31 to chief medical examiner James Gill, NAME says the OCME has been placed on provisional accreditation.

NAME says that’s due to results of an on-site review and checklist that showed OCME had four Phase 2 deficiencies and six Phase 1 deficiencies.

OCME’s provisional accreditation began last September 27.  It has a year from that point to address the issues and if taken care of, can be eligible to achieve full accreditation once again.

Some of the Phase 1 deficiencies outlined by NAME include insufficient staff, 90-percent of postmortem exams having not been completed within 60 days, and a majority of those working in the office for over 5 years aren’t board certified fellows with the American Board of Medical Death Examiners.

Among other things, NAME  is suggesting adding three new MEs to correct the Phase 1 deficiency.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia