OCME Loses Full Accreditation

(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been notified that it has lost full accreditation with the National Association of Medical Examiners.
In a letter dated January 31 to chief medical examiner James Gill, NAME says the OCME has been placed on provisional accreditation.
NAME says that’s due to results of an on-site review and checklist that showed OCME had four Phase 2 deficiencies and six Phase 1 deficiencies.
OCME’s provisional accreditation began last September 27. It has a year from that point to address the issues and if taken care of, can be eligible to achieve full accreditation once again.
Some of the Phase 1 deficiencies outlined by NAME include insufficient staff, 90-percent of postmortem exams having not been completed within 60 days, and a majority of those working in the office for over 5 years aren’t board certified fellows with the American Board of Medical Death Examiners.
Among other things, NAME is suggesting adding three new MEs to correct the Phase 1 deficiency.