Man In Custody After Dragging Of Police Officer In Newington Incident

February 15, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Joshua Coonradt, Newington, Newington police

(CBS Connecticut) — A man accused of dragging a police officer has been taken into custody.

Joshua Coonradt was arrested by Hartford Police in the Elliott Street area of the city.

Coonradt and a woman allegedly stole $190 worth of beer from the Best Market in Newington.

Police captured the woman at the store, but Coonradt allegedly drove away.

Police pulled him over a short time later, but he had a gun and police say he fought with an officer.

Investigators say Coonradt tried to drive away during the struggle, and dragged the officer about 150 yards.

The police officer suffered minor injuries.

Coonradt faces charges from Hartford officers, plus pending charges from Newington that include assault on a police officer, larceny, and reckless endangerment.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia