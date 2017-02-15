Man In Custody After Dragging Of Police Officer In Newington Incident

(CBS Connecticut) — A man accused of dragging a police officer has been taken into custody.
Joshua Coonradt was arrested by Hartford Police in the Elliott Street area of the city.
Coonradt and a woman allegedly stole $190 worth of beer from the Best Market in Newington.
Police captured the woman at the store, but Coonradt allegedly drove away.
Police pulled him over a short time later, but he had a gun and police say he fought with an officer.
Investigators say Coonradt tried to drive away during the struggle, and dragged the officer about 150 yards.
The police officer suffered minor injuries.
Coonradt faces charges from Hartford officers, plus pending charges from Newington that include assault on a police officer, larceny, and reckless endangerment.
