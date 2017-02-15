Falls Village Bank Robbery Suspects Injured In Crash

(CBS Connecticut) — A man and woman suspected of taking part in a bank robbery were injured in a crash this afternoon, shortly after the hold up.
State Police say a bank on Main Street in Falls village was held up shortly before 3 pm. A trooper saw the alleged getaway vehicle on Route 44 a few minutes later.
The vehicle sped away, went off the road and crashed into a tree. A man and woman inside were taken into custody. They suffered minor injuries.
State Police say more information will be released later.