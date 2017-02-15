Escaped Dog Enters Hamden School, Bites Student And Teacher

(CBS Connecticut) — A child and a teacher were bitten by a bulldog at an elementary school in Hamden today.
Police say 46-year-old Leon Mitchell was bringing his child to school, when the Hamden man’s 7-month-old American bulldog escaped from his vehicle.
The dog got into the Helen Street School and bit a 5-year-old student in the leg.
Two teachers tried to get control of the dog. One of them was bitten and injured in the finger, the other got the bulldog away from the child.
The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated.
The dog is now in quarantine for two weeks.
The town’s animal control officer is investigating.