COMPUTER TALK with TAB: Snowden Extradition, Phone Scammers, and Wireless Charging for the New iPhone 8.

Erik and Bob tackle your technology questions. Overseas, a Moscow based security firm discovers Apple devices retain search history in iCloud, and an Austrailian phone company uses cool technology to defeat phone scammers. Also, the controversial NSA leaker, Edward Snowden, may be extradited to the United States from Russia.

Back home, a University finds its own network has turned against itself as refrigerators and light bulbs make internet searches for seafood. During a Springfield network newscast a “pot sasquatch” video goes viral.

Find out if a firefighter should replace or repair a five year old computer that won’t start. If you’re shopping for a new computer, what specs should you look for?

Also discussed is the high tech H1-B visa controversy. Help is given to a caller who has difficulty sending pictures as attachments with his iPhone. And how does one deal with “missing” folders in Windows 10 mail? Find out the possibility of installing mobile “apps” on a Windows laptop computer. And soon, Apple will introduce the wireless charging for the new iPhone 8.

Erik and bob continue with your questions. A listener needs help closing an unwanted chat window. Changing “views” in Windows 10 mail. How do you fix a “freezing” fourth generationm iPad?

Determining which network a computer is connected to and if it is protected from harm by a firewall. OpenDNS gets explained. Erik explains “malvertising,” which is malicious advertising on the internet.

What is the best way to back up a computer? Discover how to use a network attached storage to back up a computer. How can a data recovery service be used retrieve information from a damaged hard drive?

Considerations for properly restoring your backed-up data. Using “two step verification” and a mobile phone number for extra security of online accounts. And a caller gets advice on how to set up an OpenDNS correctly.