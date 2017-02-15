Blumenthal: McMahon Could Be ‘Voice of Sanity and Stability’ In Trump Admin

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — They sure weren’t fans of Linda McMahon during her two contentious U.S. Senate bids in Connecticut.
But the state’s top Democrats, including McMahon’s two former political opponents, now have high praise for the former professional wrestling executive, a potential ally in Republican President Donald Trump’s administration.
McMahon is now the highest ranking member from this blue state.
Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal each endorsed McMahon for administrator of the Small Business Administration, an agency that supported $284 million in loans to Connecticut businesses in fiscal year 2016. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy calls her the “perfect choice” for the job.
Blumenthal says McMahon could drive benefits to Connecticut businesses and be a “voice of sanity and stability” within the administration regarding economic policy.
The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed McMahon on Wednesday.
