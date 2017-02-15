5 Notable Heel Turns in Sports

by Rob Joyce

Last week the Bruins followed through on long-forming rumors that they might be moving on from head coach Claude Julien. Indeed, Boston fired their head man after nearly a decade behind the bench. What came on Tuesday, though, was out of left field. In first place, the Canadiens – the Bruins’ biggest rival – dumped their coach Michel Therrien and brought in Julien.

Of course, Julien was fully within his rights to go to Montreal – if the organization received permission from the Bruins, Julien didn’t owe Boston anything. But it’s certainly going to be unusual to see the 56-year-old with the Habs. It brings to light other athletes and coaches who either dumped or were dumped by one team, only to go play for that franchise’s biggest rival:

Bill Belichick:

It’s the ultimate heel turn. When Bill Parcells stepped down from the Jets in 1999, the plan was in place for Belichick to take over. At his supposed introductory press conference he infamously scribbled on a piece of paper “I resign as HC of the NYJ” then spent the duration of the press conference explaining his decision. His tenure as the Jets’ coach lasted a whole day. He then went to New England, and, well, the rest is history.

Roger Clemens:

A three-time Cy Young award winner and the 1986 American League MVP with the Red Sox, however after the 1996 season the Rocket didn’t re-sign with Boston. Sox general manager Dan Duquette opined that Clemens was “in the twilight of his career” in ’96. Thus began the revenge tour for Clemens. In two years with Toronto he won a pair of Cy Youngs and the pitching triple crown. Then he went to the hated Yankees, won two more World Series and an additional Cy Young. So much for the twilight.

Johnny Damon:

Similar to Clemens, Damon bolted from Boston to the Bronx. A hero and one of the leaders of the “idiots” that won the 2004 World Series, Damon was quoted as saying in 2005 that “There’s no way I can go play for the Yankees”. Alas, seven months later he signed a four-year, $52 million contract to, in fact, play for the Yankees. Fast forward eight years, and fellow centerfielder Jacoby Ellsbury would follow in Damon’s footsteps, winning the 2013 World Series in Boston before signing a massive deal with New York.

Brett Favre:

The NFL record-holder in most statistical categories when he retired (the first time), Favre is a Packers legend. However, with Aaron Rodgers waiting in the wings his departure from Green Bay wasn’t idyllic. He retired, wanted to return a few months later, but the team was committed to Rodgers and wouldn’t release Favre. Eventually he was traded to the Jets, and after one season he did the unthinkable for cheese-heads: their beloved Favre signed with the Vikings. What’s worse, he took Minnesota on the brink of the Super Bowl in 2009 before limping to the finish line in 2010.

Nick Saban:

Saban won the national championship with LSU in 2003, and a year later the head coach bolted for the NFL. After a season-and-a-half with the Dolphins, Saban returned to the college ranks, to Alabama of all places, despite declaring that “I’m not going to be the Alabama coach”. While not “going-from-Auburn-to-Bama” levels of shocking, the move didn’t exactly sit well in Baton Rouge. What else hasn’t sat well is the fact that Saban has created a dynasty in Tuscaloosa and has cemented his status as one of the greatest coaches of all-time.