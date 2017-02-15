100 Game Win Streaks in Divison-I

by Rob Joyce

Even by UConn’s standards, this is unprecedented. Monday’s win over No. 6 South Carolina was the 100th straight win by the Huskies, the first time an NCAA program (men or women) has hit the century mark in a win streak. By any measure the streak is among the most impressive in college athletics’ history, and the numbers are mind-boggling: 98 wins by double-digits, 56 by 40 or more points, and 28 coming against ranked opponents.

Whenever the streak ends, it will go down in the annals of basketball history. And it joins these five other NCAA programs who have hit triple-digit win streaks:

University of Miami men’s tennis:

From 1957-64 the Hurricanes’ went on a streak of 137 consecutive wins in dual matches (playing singles and doubles, whoever wins the most matches wins). Despite that longevity, however, Miami never managed to win a national championship. That’s because at the time the NCAA didn’t have dual matches. Individual performances in singles and doubles matches led points being scored – whoever had the most won the title.

BYU-Hawaii women’s tennis:

Staying on the court, the Seasiders ripped off a 130-match win streak from 2001-05. That was started after they lost the 2001 national championship, which ended a separate 103-match streak. For those keeping track, from 1998-2005 BYU-Hawaii went 233-2, winning three titles.

Penn State volleyball:

The most dominant volleyball program of all-time, the peak of the Nittany Lions’ dominance came from 2007-10, when they won 109 consecutive matches. It started after a September loss in ’07, then three national titles later it ended early in the 2010 season – but no worries, Penn State still went on to win a fourth straight championship.

North Carolina women’s soccer:

The caveat with the Tar Heels is that soccer has ties, so UNC didn’t have a win streak, they had an absurdly long unbeaten streak. From the start of the 1986 season through 1990 the Heels ran off 103 games without a loss. After losing to UConn in the regular season, the Heels would get revenge later that year, throttling the Huskies 6-0 as part of a 101-game unbeaten streak. Within that 101 games was a 92 game win streak, just one of many accolades for the most dominant women’s soccer program ever. Among the notable alumni from that era: Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Tisha Venturini, among many others.

BONUS: Trinity men’s squash:

The Huskies have a lot of work to do if they want the longest winning streak in state history. That belongs to the Bantams. From 1998 through January 2012 Trinity ripped off 252 straight victories, winning 13 straight national titles in that time. Squash isn’t an NCAA-sanctioned sport, so it’s not officially recognized. But for intercollegiate athletics, the longest streak of all-time does in fact reside in Connecticut – but in Hartford, not Storrs.