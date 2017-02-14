This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 14, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Tom Condon writes about urban and regional issues for the Mirror, including planning, transportation, land use, development and historic preservation. He says the plan for the XL Center will test the value of entertainment. Find out why.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, looks into Governor Malloy’s state budget proposal, and why it has raised some interesting questions about fairness.

8:20- Bruce Klingner, a senior research fellow for Northeast Asia at The Heritage Foundation’s Asian Studies Center, spent 20 years in the intelligence community working at the CIA and Defense Intelligence Agency. He just got back from South Korea on Saturday after a week of meetings with US four star commander of US Forces in Korea, the South Korean National Security Advisor, Minister of Defense, First Vice Foreign Minister, and more. Klinger will discuss North Korea testing a missile, and Donald Trump. Pyongyang launched another ballistic missile on Saturday, raising tensions and pushing itself to the top of the Trump administration’s policy agenda.

8:50- Matt Grange, Staff Writer for Forbes covering Technology, talks about one of his latest pieces, discussing technology companies and their opposition to the president’s Immigration Ban. As of right now there are over 100 companies signed on. Why are they doing this?

