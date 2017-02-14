Overnight Fire Damages West Hartford Home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The cause of an early-morning house fire is under investigation in West Hartford
A call about a mattress fire drew firefighters to the home on Rosemary Court around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, said a fire official.
A woman who lived in the home was taken to Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford to be treated for smoke inhalation; she was later released. In addition, a firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor burn.
Firefighters were able to knock the blaze down quickly, but not before it destroyed a bedroom and extended into the attic. However, the home appears to be salvageable, said a fire official.