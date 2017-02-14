Jury Selection Begins For Second Hernandez Murder Trial

February 14, 2017 7:04 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, jury selection, murder, trial

 BOSTON (AP) _ Jury selection is underway in ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s second murder trial.

The former New England Patriots tight end already is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Lloyd was a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

Hernandez is being tried in the slayings of two other men, both of them fatally shot in 2012 after they left a Boston nightclub.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez was the gunman and went after the pair after one of the men spilled a drink on him at the club.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys began assembling a jury for the latest trial on Tuesday. Opening statements are scheduled to start March 1.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

