Bank Manager Admits Embezzling $500K From Client Accounts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A New Britain woman who worked as a manager of an Avon bank branch office has admitted in federal court that she embezzled more than $535,000 from several clients.
Carrie Caesar pleaded guilty on Monday to theft, embezzlement and misapplication by a bank officer and employee. She faces up to three decades in prison when she’s sentenced in May.
The 46-year-old Caesar worked for Webster Bank Corporation.
Authorities say she withdrew money from account holders’ certificate of deposit accounts without their knowledge or consent between 2003 and 2016. Caesar then used the money on herself and tried to hide the thefts.
Prosecutors say Caesar targeted six clients, all of whom were at least 79 years old and had an established relationship with her.
