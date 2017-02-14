4 Kilos Of Cocaine Found During Waterbury Traffic Stop

(CBS Connecticut) — State Police say four kilos of cocaine were found in a traffic stop in Waterbury last night.
Luis Palacios Ortiz of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania faces drug dealing charges.
A state trooper’s attention was drawn to the 15-year-old Dodge Durango Ortiz was driving, because Ortiz was not wearing his seat belt.
The trooper reported that he pulled the vehicle over after it pulled onto I-84 and swerved into the right shoulder.
State Police say Ortiz allowed a search of the SUV, and the drugs were found in the back seat, in a bag.