4 Kilos Of Cocaine Found During Waterbury Traffic Stop

February 14, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: heroin, I-84, State Police, Waterbury

(CBS Connecticut) — State Police say four kilos of cocaine were found in a traffic stop in Waterbury last night.

Luis Palacios Ortiz of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania faces drug dealing charges.

A state trooper’s attention was drawn to the 15-year-old Dodge Durango Ortiz was driving, because Ortiz was not wearing his seat belt.

The trooper reported that he pulled the vehicle over after it pulled onto I-84 and swerved into the right shoulder.

State Police say Ortiz allowed a search of the SUV, and the drugs were found in the back seat, in a bag.

